I cast Asif Basra in Jab We Met as I wanted an intelligent actor: Imtiaz Ali

Mumbai: For me, Asif is a special part of a special film. He was a fantastic actor. The news of his demise is very shocking and disturbing. He was a fine actor and very easy to work with. It (his death) is indeed a loss. I remember while making Jab We Met, I wanted an intelligent actor who could convey what I was trying to say and present. I wanted to show two qualities -- lechery and humour -- at the same time through that role. I wanted him to be threatening and funny at the same time. So, for the role, I wanted a special actor who had the mind and the skill to perform.

I have known Aasif through theatre in Mumbai. It is what had led me to him many years ago. We didn't work together after Jab We Met. I couldn't get around to work with him but I have seen his other films. He was an engaging actor. I will miss him in the movies."

Tributes pour in...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: It is unbelievable, yet another loss of a dear friend #AsifBasra - gem of a talent & full of life personality. Rest In Peace My Friend - More Power to Family.

Randeep Hooda: Rest in peace brother.

Hansal Mehta: Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad.

Tisca Chopra: What a dreadful bloody year .. another colleague gone .. RIP #Asif Basra.. the heavens shall welcome your gentle soul and lead you to peace

Vir Das: An amazing artist gone. This is a long terrible year. Rest in peace.