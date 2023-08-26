'I Can’t Say No To Tamannaah Bhatia': Celebrity Hairstylist Florian Hurel |

French hair and makeup artist Florian Hurel, who has executed his artistry on celebs like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, and Tamannaah Bhatia to name a few, launched a brand-new salon called ‘Florian Hurel Hair Couture - A Heaven of Luxury’ in South Mumbai. The opening was attended by the who’s who of B-town. Located at Walkeshwar, Florian created buzz for offering haircuts at 1000 USD, suggesting that the service is aimed at a premium clientele. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, Florian shares his idea behind opening the salon, his love for Mumbai, and more.





Excerpts from the interview:



Why did you want to open a salon in Mumbai when there are several already?

I agree that Mumbai, or India for that matter has got several salons. However, I don’t believe we have seen the vision that I have to empower professionals to become entrepreneurs. We possess the vision to empower pro artists to own segments of the business with us or with brands by being an ambassador.



What do you love about Mumbai?

It’s a highly spiritual place. I believe that anything can happen if you just believe and empower those around you. I love Indian food, especially butter chicken or a nice pani puri from the roadside of Bandra.



Bollywood client you can never say no to and why?

I can’t say no to Tamannaah Bhatia, since we have worked on the easiest and hardest projects together and made some of them very successful.



What is the toughest part of being a celebrity hairstylist?

To be staying on top of the list and on top of your skills is the toughest. There is no room for mistakes or for approximate work.

Was this profession something you always wanted to pursue?

Yes, since the age of 14, I had the dream of what I am doing today.



What are the latest trends in hair styling?

The trend is all about suiting hairstyles for each and every individual. I don’t believe in specific haircuts or colours but today less is more, nothing is over the top.



Any advice for those who wish to get into this profession?

I would recommend they keep on working on their skills and keep believing in themselves. Never give up even though it’s hard.



Any tips for Indian hair care?

Stop oiling as much, start conditioning, and use the right hair care products. Oils suffocate the scalp and can lead to hair fall.