'I am very excited and all set to find my dream girl in Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti,' shares Mika Singh

The makers unveiled the set of the highly anticipated show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti in Jodhpur on June 7. The event saw performances by close friends and the host of the show Shaan and singers Bhoomi Trivedi and Jaspinder Narula. The show will have 12 contestants who will be seen wooing Mika to win his heart. Shaan will give audiences a glimpse of the real Mika behind the very public persona as he sets out to select his dream girl.

An elated groom to be Mika shares, “I am very excited and all set to find my dream girl. Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti has given me the opportunity to find my companion for life. When they approached me with the show, it seemed like fate had already set things in motion.”

Shaan, who returned to host a reality show after a gap of 14 years, says, “I was absolutely delighted and could never say no to such an opportunity. I am grateful to be a part of this show. I am happy that my friend will finally be on a pursuit to find his best life companion. I feel very excited, but I am also nervous as it is a very big responsibility to make sure that I help him make the right choice. But anything for my brother and I am all set for it.”

Singer Bhoomi Trivedi adds, “We have always been great friends, and I have never spoken about it because I have never felt the need to. My wishes are with him, and all I ask is that he finds the best of the best to share the rest of his life with.”

Jaspinder Narula, who Mika considers his elder sister, reveals, “Mika is like a younger brother to me, and I am very happy for him. I am personally super excited and look forward to him settling down. He had already given this responsibility to me to find him a good match, so I am very happy and thankful to a TV channel for arranging such a spectacular hunt. I wish all the very best for my little brother so that he may get the best girl as his life partner.”