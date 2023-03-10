e-Paper Get App
Huma Qureshi wishes THIS Bollywood actor wasn't married

The actress recently appeared on a celebrity chat show with Krishna Shroff

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Huma Qureshi | Photo from Instagram

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has recently revealed the name of the Bollywood who she wished didn't get married. The actress recently appeared on a celebrity chat show with Krishna Shroff.

When asked about one actor who is capable of making her blush easily, Krishna named Bajirao Mastani actor Ranveer Singh. 

Furthermore, actress Huma Qureshi was quizzed with some intriguing questions on the show. When asked about that one actor she didn’t wish wasn’t married yet, she mentioned Ranbir Kapoor. 

The actress also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt are currently ruling Bollywood, calling them the best actors in the industry right now.

Krishna Shroff talks about father Jackie Shroff 

In the episode, Krishna also spoke about how it felt like growing up with her father, actor Jackie Shroff.

“Growing up with him strongly impacted my personality. I think he is the only person who can frighten me. No one else can intimidate me that easily. He still has that thing present in his personality, but he is the opposite with his kids. He is totally loving and caring with us. He has two personas for sure and I always tell him that this world requires more people like him," she said.

Huma Qureshi's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma was last seen in Monica, O My Darling with RajKummar Rao and Sikander Kher. The film released on an OTT platform.

She was also seen as Rajshri Trivedi in Double XL. The film also starred Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role.

She will next be seen in the film Tarla. In the film, Huma will be seen playing the role of India’s first-ever home chef Tarla Dalal.

