Huma Qureshi Twins With Rumoured Boyfriend Rachit Singh At Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi turned bridesmaid for her best friend Sonakshi Sinha as she got married to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, Sunday. And while at it, Huma decided to twin with renowned acting coach Rachit Singh, whom she is rumoured to be dating.

Sonakshi and Zaheer had a civil marriage on Sunday at the former's Bandra residence in the presence of their family members and their closest friends. Huma, who happens to be the Heeramandi actress' best friend, was all decked up for the big day and was present by the actress side throughout.

She looked beautiful in a pink salwar suit and as she shared photos from the festivities, netizens noticed that Huma's rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh was also present at the wedding. And not just that, but they even twinned with each other in hues of pink.

The rumoured couple posed with the newlyweds in which Huma was seen teary-eyed as her best friend got married.

Huma and Rachit also attended Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding reception together. While the actress opted for an ivory look, Rachit complimented her in a black kurta look.

While Huma and Rachit have not made their relationship official yet, reports have it that the two have been dating for over a year now.

For those unawares, Rachit recently starred in the show Karmma Calling, which was headlined by Raveena Tandon. A successful acting coach, he has also worked with celebs like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others.

Huma was earlier in a relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, however, the two parted ways after dating for three years.