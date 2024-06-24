 Huma Qureshi Twins With Rumoured Boyfriend Rachit Singh At Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHuma Qureshi Twins With Rumoured Boyfriend Rachit Singh At Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

Huma Qureshi Twins With Rumoured Boyfriend Rachit Singh At Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer had a civil marriage on Sunday at the former's Bandra residence in the presence of their family members and their closest friends

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi turned bridesmaid for her best friend Sonakshi Sinha as she got married to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, Sunday. And while at it, Huma decided to twin with renowned acting coach Rachit Singh, whom she is rumoured to be dating.

Sonakshi and Zaheer had a civil marriage on Sunday at the former's Bandra residence in the presence of their family members and their closest friends. Huma, who happens to be the Heeramandi actress' best friend, was all decked up for the big day and was present by the actress side throughout.

She looked beautiful in a pink salwar suit and as she shared photos from the festivities, netizens noticed that Huma's rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh was also present at the wedding. And not just that, but they even twinned with each other in hues of pink.

Read Also
VIDEO: Newlywed Sonakshi Sinha Can't Stop Blushing As Zaheer Iqbal Pulls Her Close For FIRST Dance...
article-image

The rumoured couple posed with the newlyweds in which Huma was seen teary-eyed as her best friend got married.

Huma and Rachit also attended Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding reception together. While the actress opted for an ivory look, Rachit complimented her in a black kurta look.

Read Also
Sonakshi Sinha Wears Mother Poonam Sinha's 44-Year-Old Ivory Saree & Jewellery For Civil Wedding...
article-image

While Huma and Rachit have not made their relationship official yet, reports have it that the two have been dating for over a year now.

For those unawares, Rachit recently starred in the show Karmma Calling, which was headlined by Raveena Tandon. A successful acting coach, he has also worked with celebs like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others.

Huma was earlier in a relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, however, the two parted ways after dating for three years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupamaa: Anupamaa Confronts Shruti For Her Filthy Move, Latter Accuses Anu Of Snatching Anuj

Anupamaa: Anupamaa Confronts Shruti For Her Filthy Move, Latter Accuses Anu Of Snatching Anuj

Rimi Sen Reveals Not Being In Touch With Co-Actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn: 'Jab Tak Gidgidao...

Rimi Sen Reveals Not Being In Touch With Co-Actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn: 'Jab Tak Gidgidao...

Supacell OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Supacell OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Huma Qureshi Twins With Rumoured Boyfriend Rachit Singh At Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

Huma Qureshi Twins With Rumoured Boyfriend Rachit Singh At Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

Bride Sonakshi Sinha Tears Up During Pre-Wedding Ritual; UNSEEN Video Goes Viral

Bride Sonakshi Sinha Tears Up During Pre-Wedding Ritual; UNSEEN Video Goes Viral