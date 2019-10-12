Huma Qureshi bags spot in 'New Wave Actors List' in Los Angeles

Los Angeles: Actress Huma Quershi, who is currently shooting for an international project titled, "The Army of the Dead", has earned a name in the 'New Wave Actors List in Los Angeles.

The list was released by Film Independent, an organisation that recognizes diverse performances and highlights those individuals who deserve recognition in Hollywood.

The announcement is an industry recognition for Huma's impactful performance in her most recent Netflix series, "Leila".

On receiving the honour, Huma said: "I feel humbled to be recognised by Film Independent - a body that I have always admired for their incredible encouragement towards distinctive work in entertainment around the world. It's so heartening to find my name alongside powerhouse performers like Asante Blackk ('When They See Us')

"'Leila' has been special in so many ways... I am grateful for Deepa's belief in me and Netflix's belief in diverse stories. As an actor, I always strive to be able to communicate with people around the world - and this is testament to that."

The ceremony will be held on October 20 at The Museum Of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, following which Huma will actively be participating on panel showcasing global cinema.