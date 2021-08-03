Hugh Jackman undergoes biopsy for possible skin cancer scare

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has revealed that he underwent a skin biopsy for a possible cancer scare.

The 52-year-old actor took to social media on Monday and posted a video in which he appears with a bandage on his nose. Jackman said his doctor's noticed something that was "little irregular" and advised him to get it checked.

"Hey guys, I just wanted to let you know I just went to see Lisa and Trevor, my amazing dermatologist and doctors. They saw something that was a little irregular so they took a biopsy, getting it checked," Jackman said.

"So if you see a shot of me with this on, do not freak out. Thank you for your concern. I'll let you know what's going on but they think it's probably fine," he added.