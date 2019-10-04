Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff smash eight records, make history with 'War'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s WAR has created eight new records on its opening day! The biggest action spectacle of Bollywood, starring two of the biggest action superstars in the history of Indian cinema, lived up to its massive pre-release hype as it collected 53.35 crore net all India (Hindi: 51.60 Cr and Tamil & Telugu - 1.75 Cr)!

Here are the 8 new records created by War with its incredible opening day :

1. Biggest Opening in the history of Hindi cinema

2. Biggest Opening for Hrithik

3. Biggest Opening for Tiger

4. Biggest opening for director Siddharth Anand

5. Biggest all-time holiday Opening for a Hindi film

6. YRF’s Biggest All Time Opener

7. Biggest opening for an original film which is not a sequel or a spin-off

8. Biggest opening for a film releasing on Gandhi Jayanti

The lead actors of the film, Hrithik and Tiger opened up about the monumental feat delivered by them with this YRF action spectacle.

Hrithik says, “It is an incredible response to our hard work and I’m truly grateful to the audiences for loving our film. When we decided to make War, we were clear that we were attempting to do something that has never been done in Indian cinema and we went all out to make it happen. So, it’s hugely validating to see the fantastic response of the people enjoying our action entertainer in the theatres. As an actor, you live and thrive for such moments and I’m truly blessed that our film is getting such overwhelming love. I congratulate my partner in crime Tiger, my director Sid, YRF for its belief and the incredible effort to make this film spectacular, Vaani and everyone associated with this film at this incredible moment. The entire team worked really really hard on War and it’s amazing to see this kind of euphoria around our movie.”

Tiger says, “I’m touched by the fantastic response that our film has been getting from audiences across India. I have no words to describe what I’m feeling right now except that I feel blessed to be getting this love and appreciation from people. I have always wanted my films to be out and out entertainers, films that make people happy in theatres and I’m glad that WAR has become that film. I feel blessed to have this opportunity to work side by side with Hrithik who has been my hero and idol. Just this opportunity is a victory in itself for me. I would like to thank and congratulate Aditya Chopra, Hrithik sir, my director Sid, YRF for going all guns blazing to make this a spectacle, Vaani and every single person associated with this film. This has truly been an incredible team effort.”

Produced by YRF, War released in 4000 screens. The film is receiving unanimous love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike for delivering a never seen before action spectacle and a superb story with twists and turns that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats till the end.

The biggest action entertainer of India, War, sees Hrithik and Tiger waging a ferocious war against each other. The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, sees the two superstars pitted in a massive showdown which has mesmerised audiences of all ages across India.