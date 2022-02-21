Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhas, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty are all praise for Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya'

ZEE5 Original series, 'Mithya' starring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani has been in the news ever since its announcement.

The trailer of this edge-of-the-seat thriller series intrigued many people including Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi Sinha and more who could not contain their excitement and now that the show has premiered, many others including Sonali Bendre, Saqib Saleem, and more have applauded the series for its gripping plot and knockout performances.

Mithya marks the debut of actress Avantika Dassani who is 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' actress Bhagyashree’s daughter and Abhimanyu’s sister. Coming from the film family, Avantika received a lot of support from the industry and several actors including Prabhas, Susmita Sen and Suniel Shetty came out in support of her debut and to wish her the best.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, Mithya revolves around Huma Qureshi who is essaying the role of Juhi, a Hindi literature university professor and Avantika Dassani as her student, Rhea Rajguru.

What sparks off as a matter of academic deception, soon spirals into a conflicted relationship between the two leading to a devastating sequence of events. As Juhi and Rhea engage in head-to-head psychological combat, both unwilling to back down, 'Mithya' takes a dark turn and threatens to engulf the two and everyone around them.

The show has many plot twists and turns and is sure to keep the viewers engaged in its world of lies, betrayal and murder.

The six-part ZEE5 Original series, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni in pivotal roles.

The show has received flying reviews from critics and industry folks alike and is in the contender to become one of the best thriller series of this year.

