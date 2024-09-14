 'Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor Can't Do What I Do': Randeep Hooda On Choosing Method Acting Over Dance
Randeep Hooda recently shared how he has carved out a distinct space for himself where he is comfortable being a non-dancer.

Sachin T Updated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Actor Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, where he played the role of Savarkar, alongside Ankita Lokhande, recently shared how he has carved out a distinct space for himself where he is comfortable being a non-dancer. Speaking with India Today, Hooda said that he prefers to do transformational acting, or method acting, where one can prepare to know the truth of a character.

"For example, I have played many cop roles, but I have not played a cardboard cop wearing a uniform. They are human beings who happen to be cops. That's where you create a difference. And because I was not good at dancing, I chose to be good at this. So, why compete with Hrithik, Shahid and Tiger because they dance so well? They can't do what I do. Find your USP," added the actor.

Further, Randeep said that he has always wanted to not just do frothy films as in India and everywhere as audiences often seek entertainment that doesn't require much thought

The actor stated, "I've been fortunate enough to choose films at the sacrifice of not doing enough - out of 24 years of my experience as a professional actor, I've not been on the sets for 11 years. So, either I am waiting for something meaningful to come across or I am preparing for something."

Randeep added that the cinema is changing and he enjoys being part of films that are both meaningful and entertaining. However, he believes that cinema isn't a medium for preaching to audiences. "Nobody wants to listen to a lecture. Whatever you can tell them through entertainment, through comedy and fun, that's the only thing the audience takes home," Hooda concluded.

