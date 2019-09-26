Hrithik Roshan reveals he got 30,000 marriage proposals after ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’

Hrithik Roshan, who is busy promoting WAR with co-star Tiger Shroff, was on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with co-star Vaani Kapoor. While talking to Kapil, Hrithik shared some of his memories when he entered in Bollywood.

After the huge success of his debut movie ‘Kaho naa Pyaar Hai’ Hrithik not only became the heartbeat of young girls but also the received about thirty thousand marriage proposals, reports Mumbai Mirror. Hrithik married his then wife Sussane Khan same year, however the duo got divorced in 2014.

‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ was awarded as the best Bollywood film in last 20 years at IIFA.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai featured Hrithik in double roles and had Amisha Patel as the female lead opposite him. It became the highest grossing film that year and won 92 awards and selected in the Guinness Book of Records for maximum number of awards for a single film in a year.

On professional front, Hrithik was last seen in Vikas Bahl’s ‘Super 30’, which is the biopic of Bihar residence mathematician Anand Kumar. Now he will be seen in theatres in Sidharth Anand’s WAR with Tiger Shroff.