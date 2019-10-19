How's the Josh? Tasty

Vicky Kaushal's introduced his fans to the famous dish after his very famous dialogue "How's the josh?" from his superhit film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. It is now literally on a menu card!
Vicky has shared an image of a restaurant menu card on Instagram story, highlighting a culinary item named "How's The Josh?". "It's a dish now!" The actor wrote with the image.
The dish "How's The Josh" is basically a Rogan Josh, Kashmiri bhuna mutton, aromatic spices, saffron and Jeera naan.
Aaditya Dhar’s this film Uri: The Surgical Strike released in January this year and took the box-office by storm. Film also features Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina.
"How's the Josh" this dialogue became the favourite among youngsters and went viral in form of memes.
