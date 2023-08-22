How Vaani Kapoor Is Planning To Spend Her Birthday

Pic: Instagram/Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor, who celebrates her birthday today (August 23), has decided to treat herself to a well-deserved break after a whirlwind year of commitments. Accompanying her on the trip are her closest gal pals – Akansha, Anushka Ranjan, and Rashi Khanna.

A source shared, “While Vaani usually prefers low-key celebrations, this birthday calls for something extraordinary. She and her friends are gearing up for a thrilling time in Dubai, complete with luxury shopping, gourmet dining, and lounging at luxurious hotels.” The itinerary also includes dune buggy racing, desert safaris, and more.

After dedicating ample time to her professional endeavours, Vaani is excited to unwind with her friends and embrace new experiences. Following her rejuvenating birthday hiatus, Vaani will return to the sets with renewed vigour, ready to dive back into her projects with a fresh perspective.

On the work front, Vaani makes her web debut with Mandala Murders and will also be seen in the film Sarvagunn Sampanna. Vaani Kapoor's decision to mark her special day with an adventurous escape sets a spirited example for millennials who value both hard work and indulging in life's exciting opportunities.