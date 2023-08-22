 How Vaani Kapoor Is Planning To Spend Her Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHow Vaani Kapoor Is Planning To Spend Her Birthday

How Vaani Kapoor Is Planning To Spend Her Birthday

Vaani Kapoor has exciting plans for the special day with her BFFs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Pic: Instagram/Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor, who celebrates her birthday today (August 23), has decided to treat herself to a well-deserved break after a whirlwind year of commitments. Accompanying her on the trip are her closest gal pals – Akansha, Anushka Ranjan, and Rashi Khanna.

A source shared, “While Vaani usually prefers low-key celebrations, this birthday calls for something extraordinary. She and her friends are gearing up for a thrilling time in Dubai, complete with luxury shopping, gourmet dining, and lounging at luxurious hotels.” The itinerary also includes dune buggy racing, desert safaris, and more.

Read Also
Vaani Kapoor to make OTT debut with YRF's crime thriller Mandala Murders; FIRST look out
article-image

After dedicating ample time to her professional endeavours, Vaani is excited to unwind with her friends and embrace new experiences. Following her rejuvenating birthday hiatus, Vaani will return to the sets with renewed vigour, ready to dive back into her projects with a fresh perspective.

On the work front, Vaani makes her web debut with Mandala Murders and will also be seen in the film Sarvagunn Sampanna. Vaani Kapoor's decision to mark her special day with an adventurous escape sets a spirited example for millennials who value both hard work and indulging in life's exciting opportunities.

Read Also
Vaani Kapoor to headline three major projects, details inside
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sushmita Sen On Taali: 'I Come From A Time When Taali Could Have Never Been Made'

Sushmita Sen On Taali: 'I Come From A Time When Taali Could Have Never Been Made'

How Vaani Kapoor Is Planning To Spend Her Birthday

How Vaani Kapoor Is Planning To Spend Her Birthday

Zeenat Aman Shares 'Words Of Wisdom' For Men: 'Don't Be Afraid To...'

Zeenat Aman Shares 'Words Of Wisdom' For Men: 'Don't Be Afraid To...'

'It's Scary': Kriti Kharbanda Reveals Finding Hidden Camera In Hotel Room Once

'It's Scary': Kriti Kharbanda Reveals Finding Hidden Camera In Hotel Room Once

Ameesha Patel Blames Salman Khan For Failure Of Yeh Hai Jalwa; Recalls 'Hit & Run' Incident

Ameesha Patel Blames Salman Khan For Failure Of Yeh Hai Jalwa; Recalls 'Hit & Run' Incident