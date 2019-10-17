How to book tickets for Jio MAMI Film Festival 2019 in Mumbai?

India’s biggest Film festival has already started in the capital of entertainment, Mumbai. Bollywood stars walked the red carpet of 21st edition of the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) on October 14. From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor attended the grand ceremony of the MAMI festival.

The festival is starting from today October 17, which includes screenings of number of multilingual films across the country. The festival will showcase movies under India Gold sections are About Love, Bitter Chestnut , Bombay Rose, Eeb Allay Ooo!, Pearl of the Desert.

Film admirers can book the tickets for MAMI Festival 2019 on the website of Book My Show. The site also have categories divided into delegate, Half ticket, press accreditation and students. Each section carries different rates for tickets. For Delegates it is Rs 5oo, Half ticket is for minors, Press accreditation has free at festival and for students they have two categories includes season pass and free venue pass. Students will also get a pass at PVR Kurla and Colaba.

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star is the most immersive and comprehensive programme that celebrates the diverse cinematic voices of our country through an international annual platform that instils pride in audiences and unites the film fraternity. The festival is organized by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), which was founded by a group of film industry stalwarts in 1997 and was conceived and created with an aim to engage film lovers from all walks of life, and to foster an ideal climate of good cinema across the country by presenting the best of global and Indian cinema.