How tech and digitalisation is helping the music industry hit the right note

The audio industry in India has been seeing an unprecedented growth. The way audio and music are being created, as well as being consumed, is representative of how patterns and trends are evolving. Today, India is at the cusp of a technological revolution.

Developments in technology have led to some huge changes, both in the economy and in human behaviour. Users expect the same technology experience at work that they get at home—whether it be with audio streaming, content personalisation, or audio delivery to headphones and other wearable audio devices.

While music streaming services will continue to grow in leaps and bounds, it is becoming easier for companies to create their own streaming infrastructure solutions which will impact how external streaming services will be used.

Wearable audio devices and their content delivery will also have a significant impact in the months to come. India has always been a music loving country and will continue to be so. Its diverse nature allows us great scope and opportunities to make the most of the impact and power that music enjoys in India.

The year will continue to see technological advancements in the industry, what it means for the audience and professionals alike, and understanding the growth trajectory this will create in the years to come.

We decided to invite opinions from the big names in film music. Maverick music composer and singer Anu Malik opines, “The music scene has always been changing over the years right from the cassette days to compact discs and even before that there were vinyl records. Music, from retro to the melodies of the ’90s to the present day western and rap music, has caught the fancy of listeners today.