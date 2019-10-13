How tech and digitalisation is helping the music industry hit the right note

The audio industry in India has been seeing an unprecedented growth. The way audio and music are being created, as well as being consumed, is representative of how patterns and trends are evolving. Today, India is at the cusp of a technological revolution.
Developments in technology have led to some huge changes, both in the economy and in human behaviour. Users expect the same technology experience at work that they get at home—whether it be with audio streaming, content personalisation, or audio delivery to headphones and other wearable audio devices.
While music streaming services will continue to grow in leaps and bounds, it is becoming easier for companies to create their own streaming infrastructure solutions which will impact how external streaming services will be used.
Wearable audio devices and their content delivery will also have a significant impact in the months to come. India has always been a music loving country and will continue to be so. Its diverse nature allows us great scope and opportunities to make the most of the impact and power that music enjoys in India.
The year will continue to see technological advancements in the industry, what it means for the audience and professionals alike, and understanding the growth trajectory this will create in the years to come.
We decided to invite opinions from the big names in film music. Maverick music composer and singer Anu Malik opines, “The music scene has always been changing over the years right from the cassette days to compact discs and even before that there were vinyl records. Music, from retro to the melodies of the ’90s to the present day western and rap music, has caught the fancy of listeners today.
Remixing of old songs is also a continuing trend but my only grouse is that the original composer should be given his dues and credit for the film. I myself have scored a rap song called Monday which will be out soon and has been picturised on myself. I feel that the audio industry is now in an evolving phase with digitalisation, and so many platforms available.”
Eminent music composer Nikhil Kamath feels the music industry is now more reliant on music companies. He shares, “I have my own five to six albums ready to be launched and it looks like a positive phase for the industry. Now with the opening up of web series and music channels things are looking up for music composers. My only request to music companies and film producers is that they should be given good remuneration and not only royalty but also a part of the sales of the music sold.”
Nanubhai Jaisinghani of Video Palace and a premier name in Marathi music industry says, “There are no problems in the audio industry as the stake from various platforms has increased. Marathi film music especially has increased with the success of Sairat, Boyz and Takatak. Music rights, which were going for Rs 5 lakh, are now being sold in the realm of Rs 15-20 lakh, which is a substantial rise.”
This is quite a big boost for Marathi film producers and even Hindi film music is looking up with the success of films like Kabir Singh, etc. Of course, there is no denying that these are changed times. Music composer Dilip Sen observes, “The melody has gone out of the music of today. When we scored the music of films like Yeh Dillagi, we had sittings for many days and hours. Now such commitment is not seen in the music composers and it is all sound and no melody. Even the remix versions of our old songs are hits so the original music composers should be given their dues.”
The music industry, which was going through a tough phase, has come out of its dire straits. It is now up to the present music composers to bring back melody to the industry and revive the music of the golden eras of Hindi film music so that music connoisseurs can enjoy more melody-rich and timeless music. Let the music play on!
