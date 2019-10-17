How is it regressive? Kriti Sanon slams people for calling Housefull 4's Ek Chumma sexist

Kriti Sanon recently in an interview defended the song saying,’’ If Ek Chumma was disrespectful towards women, I'd have spoken up’’.

While promoting the movie, Kriti in an interview to a leading daily said,"How is it regressive? The boys are saying [those lines] to their partner, not to a stranger. If Ek Chumma was disrespectful towards women, I would have spoken up."

"In Tareefan, why was it not pointed that male models were being treated the way mainstream treats female models? In Coca Cola [song from Luka Chuppi], I was asked why the girl was being put down [through the lyrics]. But my character too was saying the same lines to the guy. How is it okay for a guy to be teased, but there's so much talk when a girl is being teased?" she added.

Sanon also spoke about how as an actor she tries her best to make the right choices. She said, "There is a lot of second-guessing because I want to be responsible. I don't want the wrong message to go out through a scene or the movie. Anything we do or say can be taken out of context and blown out of proportion. But we don't want to hurt anyone."

Sajid Khan was replaced with Farhad Samji after he was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women.

Housefull 4 is slated to release on October 26, 2019.