How I Met My Life Partner: 'Sam was the first to say I love you,' reveals Celebrity Tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani

Munisha Khatwani, a tarot card reader and an actress, recently tied the knot with Sameer (Sam) Thakur. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, she shares her love story. Excerpts:

When and how did you meet your better half?

I first met Sam on an online dating site, and we met at a coffee shop at a five-star hotel.

Who played Cupid?

No one technically played Cupid. It was just that we met on a dating site. And then, from there, things progressed.

What was the initial reaction when you first saw him?

The initial reaction was very pleasant and warm. It took time for the attraction and love to grow. It was not instant.

What did you like about your partner when you first met him?

He has a sense of humour, so he kept playing funny songs. I think that just kept on, cracking me up. In all, there were 90 songs.

Did you exchange numbers?

Yes, on the second day of communication as we wanted to check out each other’s intentions.

What was the icebreaker?

We went for a long drive, and we got on really well that night. Sam initiated the meeting. I was a little reluctant. But then I gave in, and we started meeting and catching up regularly.

Where did you guys go for your first date?

After the coffee shop, we went on a long drive, and we spoke for six hours.

Did you guys go Dutch?

Yeah, we went Dutch. I just had club soda, and he had a coffee, and you know, we just paid for our individual drinks.

Did he get you flowers or chocolates on your first date?

No. On the first day, he didn’t bring any flowers or chocolates. He did so only when we were seriously involved.

Who said I love you first?

Sam was the first to say I love you.

How many times in a day would you guys speak?

I would speak to him about four times a day.

Who is more possessive between the two?

The possessiveness is equal, although we don’t show it.

Who is funnier between the two?

Sam. He has a sarcastic sense of humour.

Who is the cleanliness freak between you two?

Both of us have an OCD for cleanliness but in different ways. I like my cosmetic and personal toiletries to be left alone. I like them in a particular way and order. Sam likes his wardrobe clean and his shirts ironed and absolutely crease-free.

Who is short-tempered between the two of you?

Sam is comparatively a tad more short-tempered. Probably because of a high level of alertness, his senses are more sharpened. Consequently, he cannot bear any injustice or wrongdoing.

Would you fight during your courtship days?

If there are no fights, a relationship is not authentic. We had our share of fights, but we overcame all the hurdles. Besides, there were no major disagreements. You have to cross the major and the minor to be able to sustain a good relationship.

Who proposed marriage?

Both of us had the intention to marry from the onset. There was no proposal as such. I was clear about the meetings leading up to marriage. He was open to the idea, so it fell into place.

Did you face opposition when you were ready to marry?

A slight opposition because he is based abroad for one year. My family was concerned about how the arrangement would work, but we overcame all their apprehensions.

How has your relationship changed from the time you were dating to now when you are married?

Not really. The degree of commitment has become stronger. And, you know, that this relationship is real for the rest of one’s life. Sam continues to trouble me publicly and embarrass me in funny ways. I don’t think that’s ever going to change.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 06:12 AM IST