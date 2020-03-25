How do you battle boredom during coronavirus lockdown? Marathi actor Kushal Badrike has a novel solution

Marathi actor Kushal Badrike on Wednesday shared a video on Instagram in which his entire family can be seen singing a song on coronavirus.

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya fame Badrike, while sharing the song on Instagram said, "Remove some time for your family and take care." Badrike in his Instagram post further wrote, "While at home do something creative and tag me when you upload it."

In the video which is doing rounds on social media, Kushal Badrike and his family can be heard singing, "Go coronia, go go coronia. China se aayi ya sab pe hai chaiyeya. Sardi khansi hui toh check-up karariya..."