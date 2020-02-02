'How are these monsters allowed to give speeches like that?': Anurag Kashyap slams Yogi Adityanath

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after a video of him saying, "Boli se nahi manega toh goli se maan hi jayega ( If they don't agree with talks, they'll definately agree with bullets)" at a rally in poll-bound Delhi went viral on Saturday.
Kashyap took to Twitter and wrote, "How are these monsters allowed to give speeches like that?"
Terming saffron-clad Yogi Adityanath as a goon", he added, "Gunda Bhagwa pehen ke na to yogi hota hai na mahant, aur na hi pujari . Woh gunde ka gunda hi rehta hai ..(If a goon wears saffron, he doesn't become a saint nor a priest. A goon always remains a goon..)"
On Saturday, Yogi Adityanath addressed four rallies in Delhi's Karawal Nagar, Jahangirpuri, Narela and Rohini. He lashed out at the people protesting against the new citizenship law and alleged that those who supported terrorists in Kashmir were staging protest in Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of 'azadi'. "Those who supported terrorists in Kashmir have come and sat on a dharna in Shaheen Bagh against the CAA and are raising slogans of 'azadi'," he said.
At another rally, the senior BJP leader acussed Arvind Kejriwal for supplying biryani the protesters in Shaheen Bagh. He said, "Kejriwal cannot even provide clean drinking water to the people of Delhi... According to a (BIS) survey, the Delhi government is making its people drink poisonous water. But it is supplying biryani to those protesting in Shaheen Bagh and elsewhere in the city."
Indian Express reported him saying, “I said we don’t put restrictions on any festival, everyone can celebrate it peacefully. Lekin Shiv bhakton pe koi goli chalaega, danga karaega, toh boli se nahi manega toh goli se maan hi jayega,” he said. He was speaking in context of of the kanwar yatra in Uttar Pradesh.
On the Ram temple issue, he reiterated that it was a "grand dream" of crores of Indian and Congress was a "blockade", but the Supreme Court has cleared the way for the temple. He alleged that the Kejriwal government is no different than Congress, as they are "trying to ensure the Nirbhaya convicts do not get hanged".
