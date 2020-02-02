'How are these monsters allowed to give speeches like that?': Anurag Kashyap slams Yogi Adityanath

On Saturday, Yogi Adityanath addressed four rallies in Delhi's Karawal Nagar, Jahangirpuri, Narela and Rohini. He lashed out at the people protesting against the new citizenship law and alleged that those who supported terrorists in Kashmir were staging protest in Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of 'azadi'. "Those who supported terrorists in Kashmir have come and sat on a dharna in Shaheen Bagh against the CAA and are raising slogans of 'azadi'," he said.

At another rally, the senior BJP leader acussed Arvind Kejriwal for supplying biryani the protesters in Shaheen Bagh. He said, "Kejriwal cannot even provide clean drinking water to the people of Delhi... According to a (BIS) survey, the Delhi government is making its people drink poisonous water. But it is supplying biryani to those protesting in Shaheen Bagh and elsewhere in the city."