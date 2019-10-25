Housefull 4 Review: Twitter lauds Akshay Kumar starrer as funny and hilarious

Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Housefull 4 has finally hit the big screen. The film has already been credited as funny and hilarious by early birds who passed their verdict on Twitter.
The film revolves around the theme of reincarnation, the film set across 600 years, from 1419 to 2019, follows a non-linear narrative. Here's what Twitterati had to say.
Apart from Akshay, the multi-starrer film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, and Kriti Kharbanda and promises to be a hilarious rollercoaster ride, much like its earlier installments.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)