Hospital Playlist Star Jung Kyung-Ho & SNSD's Sooyoung Part Ways After 14 Years; Agencies Confirm Breakup

Jung Kyung-Ho & Sooyoung breakup |

Famous South Korean actor Jung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation have reportedly ended their relationship after dating for nearly 14 years. Earlier reports claimed that the two had recently grown apart, sparking breakup speculation. Amid the ongoing buzz, Sooyoung's agency has now officially confirmed the split.

According to Soompi, Sooyoung's agency, SARAM Entertainment, confirmed the breakup and stated, "It is true that they have broken up. They have decided to remain good colleagues."

Meanwhile, Jung Kyung-ho's agency, Management Allum, also confirmed the news, saying, "It is true that they have broken up. As it is a private matter, it is difficult to provide further details."

The confirmation comes after years of the couple being regarded as one of South Korea's most beloved celebrity pairs, having publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2014.

Who Is Jung Kyung-Ho?

Jung Kyung-ho is a popular South Korean actor known for his versatile performances across television dramas and films. Born on August 31, 1983, he made his acting debut in the early 2000s and gradually established himself as one of the industry's most respected actors. He gained widespread recognition through dramas such as Smile, You, Cruel City, Prison Playbook, Hospital Playlist, and Crash Course in Romance. His portrayal of cardiothoracic surgeon Kim Jun-wan in Hospital Playlist earned him immense popularity both in South Korea and internationally.

Who Is Sooyoung?

Sooyoung, whose full name is Choi Soo-young, is a South Korean singer, actress and television personality. She is best known as a member of the legendary K-pop girl group Girls' Generation (SNSD), one of the most successful girl groups in South Korea. Apart from music, Sooyoung has built a successful acting career with notable roles in dramas such as Run On, Not Others and So I Married the Anti-Fan. She is also known for her philanthropic work and has been a prominent figure in the Korean entertainment industry for nearly two decades.