Hombale Films shares intriguing poster of next project 'Swag, Punch, Swing'

Hombale is all set to announce their next project on June 10 (Friday) at 5.25 pm

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 06:00 PM IST
Hombale productions announced their next ambitious project ‘Swag, Punch, Swing’. Recently, the makers shared the poster of their forthcoming undertaking.

The poster of the film looks promising and intriguing. Hombale is all set to announce their next project on June 10 (Friday) at 5.25 pm.

Taking to social media, the production house hinted the beginning of a hunt. In the caption, they wrote, "𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟𝐟! 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧! 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬! #HombaleFilms”

While Hombale is one of the biggest production houses in India, it has also given us blockbuster films such as the 'KGF' franchise which have ruled the hearts and souls of the audience.

Their latest announcement has taken the internet by storm as netizens are excited to see how this project unfolds.

