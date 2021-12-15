Zendaya stuns in a thigh-high slit spiderweb dress at 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere; see photos

Zendaya is once again making headlines for her stunning gown adorned with a spiderweb print. The actor was dressed in theme on Monday night at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

She stole the show in a beige, floor-length dress with a plunging neckline detail. The gown was nearly backless, with only two thin straps holding the entire look together.

She completed the look with a lacy mask which added a dramatic, flourishing touch to her ensemble and wore her hair in butt-length braids.

According to media reports, the ensemble was designed by Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and styled by Law Roach, a spokesperson for the brand wrote on Instagram.

Take a look at her photos here:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

She posed for photos with her co-star and rumoured boyfriend, Tom Holland. Both of them were all smiles as the posed for the cameras.

Though the two have been affectionate on the red carpet together, Zendaya and Tom haven't confirmed anything about their relationship status.

Reportedly, this isn't Zendaya's first Spider-Man-inspired look on the press tour. She wore spiderweb earrings to a London photo call, and her Ballon D'Or photo call outfit turned a simple LBD into a Doctor Octopus tribute.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 12:29 PM IST