ZEE5 sets date for 'Friends: The Reunion' India premiere - check out time, subscription plans and other details

Streamer ZEE5 on Tuesday announced that the much-awaited "Friends: The Reunion" will be available on its platform on May 27, the same day the special debuts on HBO Max in the US.

All the six original cast members of "Friends" -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- are coming back for the programme.

The special will become available for ZEE5 subscribers at 12:32 pm in India, the streaming service said in a statement.