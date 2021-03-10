Zayn Malik tweets 'f**k the Grammys'; says 'unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination'

The Recording Academy announced its list of nominees for its 63rd edition last year. Dua Lipa, Ricch and Swift are among this year's top nominees, with six nods each, while pop star Beyoncé is leading the list with nine nominations.

The ceremony, scheduled to be held on March 14, will take at the Los Angeles Convention Center with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Other venues will be used for the reading of nominations and the announcement of winners in various categories. Trevor Noah will be hosting the show.

As the awards night is set to air in a couple of days, English pop star Zayn Malik took to Twitter and called out the Grammys on Twitter.

He wrote, “F**k the Grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.”