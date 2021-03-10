Zayn Malik tweets 'f**k the Grammys'; says 'unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination'

The Recording Academy announced its list of nominees for its 63rd edition last year. Dua Lipa, Ricch and Swift are among this year's top nominees, with six nods each, while pop star Beyoncé is leading the list with nine nominations.
The ceremony, scheduled to be held on March 14, will take at the Los Angeles Convention Center with COVID-19 protocols in place.
Other venues will be used for the reading of nominations and the announcement of winners in various categories. Trevor Noah will be hosting the show.
As the awards night is set to air in a couple of days, English pop star Zayn Malik took to Twitter and called out the Grammys on Twitter.
He wrote, “F**k the Grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.”
“My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favouritism, racism, and networking politics to influence the voting process,” he added in a subsequent tweet.
Zayn joined the list of celebrities who slammed the Recording Academy in 2020.
Halsey in a social media post slammed the academy over "bribes".
"It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and 'bribes' that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as 'not bribes,'" she wrote.
Besides her, The Weeknd, despite having the biggest-selling album in 2020 with 'After Hours' was also snubbed.
The singer, who was expected to rule the main categories, after picking up multiple awards at both the MTV VMAs and American Music Awards 2020 called out the Recording Academy for ignoring him in the nominations.
The Grammy nominations are multi-step process in which committees, which include veteran music professionals, make their decisions based on a shortlist handed down from a screening committee that considers thousands of submissions.
