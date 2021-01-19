Zayn Malik slammed for smoking weed, playing loud music at 4 am with his baby at home

English pop star Zayn Malik left fans concerned as he smoked marijuana and guzzled beer during an Instagram live session from New York.

The singer came for a live session at 6am (New York time). In the live video session, his song "Nobody is listening" is heard in the background as he chatted with fans, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I've recorded a sick song today. It might seem a bit weird. I just sat at a computer. I looped four bars. But that's all I can say. It's sick, right?"