Zack Snyder's Netflix movie 'Army Of The Dead' to be released on May 21

However, the project never got off the ground and was acquired by Netflix in January 2019, with Snyder on board to direct. Snyder also wrote the script based off on his own story, along with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold.

'Army of the Dead' follows the aftermath of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, and a group of mercenaries venture into the quarantine zone to pull off a big heist. The movie has international star-cast including names like Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighofer, Raul Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win.

A prequel film and anime television series are also in the works to expand the 'Army of the Dead' into a franchise. Matthias Schweighofer is set to star in and direct the prequel film.

As per Variety, Snyder's own production company The Stone Quarry, which he founded with his wife, Deborah Snyder, and their producing partner Wesley Coller, will be producing 'Army of the Dead'.