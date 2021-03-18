Zack Snyder's Justice League - when and where to watch in India?

The official trailer of Snyder's Cut features a new look for the film, a much darker aesthetic than what Whedon used in his version of 'Justice League'.

'Justice League' featured DC Comics' greatest heroes for the first time ever on the big screen. Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) had joined forces to prevent the supervillain Steppenwolf from destroying the Earth.

The events during the Snyder Cut trailer are set in the aftermath of Superman's death in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', as Batman and Wonder Woman assemble a team of superheroes.

The clip opens with a narration from Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor, who will also appear in the new version, warning of the battle about to come.

We also catch glimpses of Cyborg and Superman's new looks as the trailer ends with the first live-action look at Jared Leto's return as the Joker.

The rest of the set-up in this new 'Justice League' trailer is the same as the older movie. Affleck's Bruce Wayne must corral a group of heroes in order to fight the impending threat of Steppenwolf. This time, though, we get a look at Darkseid himself, as Steppenwolf approaches him on their planet of Apokolips.

Snyder's cut was confirmed last year after a long campaign by the director's fans, who decried the theatrical version released in 2017. Snyder had to leave the original film due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon was then brought in by Warner Bros to finish the post-production and do reshoots of a few scenes.

Snyder has teased some details of his cut to the fans and revealed that the new film will be four hours long, twice as long as the original.