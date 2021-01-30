Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League' to release in March 2021 on HBO Max

During JusticeCon's "Spotlight on Zack Snyder" panel in July last year, the filmmaker shared a footage of Henry Cavill's Superman in a black suit.

He stressed that the movie will comprise of all the footage he filmed before his exit and will not feature a single shot from his successor Joss Whedon.

"There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie. I would destroy the movie; I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a f***ing hard fact," Snyder said.

"I literally would blow that thing up, if I thought for a second Anything you see in this movie that reminds you of the theatrical release, which again, famously, I literally have never seen, would be because that was a thing that I had done, and was being borrowed for whatever, that Frankenstein's monster that you got in the theatre," he added.

In December 2020, Snyder teased that his version might be R-rated due to excessive "profanity and violence".

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker said that the new movie will have a runtime of four hours.

"Here's one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R - that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure. We haven't heard from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), but that's my gut," Snyder said.

The filmmaker also teased a scene where Ben Affleck's Batman will be using an expletive.

"There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what's going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind.

"And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So (the rating would be due to) violence and profanity, probably both," Snyder added.

"Justice League" featured an ensemble cast of Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Snyder, who had previously helmed "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", had left "Justice League" during the post-production due to a family tragedy.

The studio had then roped in Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole "The Avengers" and its follow-up "Avengers: Age of Ultron", to oversee the post-production as well as the film's reshoots.

However, many people believe that Whedon had toned down the film, making it totally different from the one envisioned by Snyder. The film ultimately went on to perform moderately at the box office.

Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay for the Snyder Cut, with the story by Terrio, Snyder, and Will Beall. Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, Terrio, and Affleck are executive producers on the film, while Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder are producers.

The original 'Justice League' made headlines in the past months after actor Ray Fisher, who played the role of Cyborg in the film, accused director Joss Whedon of abusive and unprofessional behaviour while working on set.

WarnerMedia had launched an investigation into his claims and ended it in December 2020 by taking remedial action, though details of what was found in the investigation have been kept under wraps, as per Variety.

Fisher had publicly stated that he will not work with DC Films President Walter Hamada ever again and that his role in the standalone 'Flash' movie has been cut.

