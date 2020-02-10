Zack Gottsagen becomes first Oscar presenter with down syndrome

California: 'Peanut Butter Falcon' star Zack Gottsagen took the stage at the 92nd Academy Awards making him the first Oscar presenter with down syndrome to give away the honour.

His co-star from the movie Shia LaBeouf too joined the actor on the stage. The duo was there to present the best live-action short prize award.

The actor received a standing ovation upon reaching the stage at Dolby Theatre, cited The Hollywood Reporter.