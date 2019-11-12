Zac Efron's animated flick 'Scoob!' gets May 2020 release in India

"Scoob!" reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc.

After solving hundreds of cases, Scooby and the gang will face their biggest and most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global "dogpocalypse", the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy.

Directed by Tony Cervone, the voice cast of the film will also include Kiersey Clemons, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan and Mark Wahlberg.

The film will be distributed in India by Warner Bros. Pictures.