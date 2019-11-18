You've had 37 'Spider-Man' movies: Elizabeth Banks on 'Charlie's Angels' reboot criticism

Los Angeles: "Charlie's Angels" director Elizabeth Banks has responded to the criticism she has been facing for rebooting the action comedy series, saying at a time when franchises are being rehashed, questioning the revival of another popular intellectual property was baffling.

The 42-year-old actor-director, who also stars as one of the Bosleys in movie, said "Spider-Man" is one of the few examples to have been reinvented time and again.

"You've had 37 'Spider-Man' movies and you're not complaining! I think women are allowed to have one or two action franchises every 17 years - I feel totally fine with that," Banks told WSJ magazine.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska star as the three angels in the new film.