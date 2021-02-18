YouTube crashes as birthday boy J-Hope conducts live stream for BTS Army

BTS Army broke the internet again as J-Hope celebrated his birthday on 18 February.
The South-Korean rapper who turned 27 on Thursday, greeted his fans by conducting a live stream on VLive.
However, right after the dance sensation waved at the screen, VLive reportedly crashed, courtesy, scores of fans that were waiting impatiently to see him.
The same happened on YouTube and Weverse app, as Hobi juggled between platforms only to interact with his beloved Army.
Eventually, J-Hope successfully live-streamed his birthday for an hour. He brought out the special cake the staff had decorated, which also featured pictures of all the BTS members—Jin, Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook.
J-Hope’s tweets were translated by one fan account on Twitter. He said, "It's 12:30 now! Thank you for wishing me a happy birthday, and thank you to the staff who prepared for the VLive. And thank you to the army who watched! And to my parents who brought me into <this world>, my sister and Mickey. Mickey has been very sick lately," (Mickey is J-Hope's pet dog).
The rapper also received wishes from his members.