YouTube crashes as birthday boy J-Hope conducts live stream for BTS Army

BTS Army broke the internet again as J-Hope celebrated his birthday on 18 February.

The South-Korean rapper who turned 27 on Thursday, greeted his fans by conducting a live stream on VLive.

However, right after the dance sensation waved at the screen, VLive reportedly crashed, courtesy, scores of fans that were waiting impatiently to see him.

The same happened on YouTube and Weverse app, as Hobi juggled between platforms only to interact with his beloved Army.