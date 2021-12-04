'You're just jealous': Madonna slams rapper 50 Cent for criticising her bold photoshoot

Washington [US]: Pop icon Madonna recently called out rapper 50 Cent for his latest social media post criticising the 'Hung Up' star for her bold lingerie photoshoot.

The 'In Da Club' rapper took to his Instagram handle to share a recently posted picture from Madonna's bold lingerie photoshoot along with his a note that read, "yo this is the funniest s--t LOL. That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don't get her old a--up." Seems like the joke did not sit well with Madonna as she took to her IG story to criticise the 46-year-old rapper.

She shared a throwback picture of her and the rapper from a show and wrote, "Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult."

Madonna concluded her message by writing, "You're just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age."

The 'Candy Shop' rapper followed up by issuing an apology to the veteran singer and tweeted, "I must have hurt Madonna's feelings. She went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03. Ok Im sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don't benefit from this in anyway. I said that I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before I hope you accept my apology."

Last week, Madonna turned heads by sharing a series of bold pictures from a new photoshoot. As per E! News, Instagram removed her pictures from the platform under their censorship norms.

The singer then expressed her disappointment with the app's censorship saying that they removed her post without warning for showing a little too much skin.

"The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualized," Madonna wrote.

"The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can't a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman's ass which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship...... sexism......ageism and misogyny," she added.

