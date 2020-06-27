'You're a fighter, through every storm': Lady Gaga's pens down special birthday message for Ariana Grande

As singer Ariana Grande turned 27 on Friday, musician Lady Gaga penned down a sweet birthday note for her 'Rain On Me' co-singer.
The 'Shallow' singer took to Instagram to post a dope monochrome picture with the singer and wished her in the caption.
The picture features both the singer slaying in black ensemble paired with a pair of matching shades.
"For going on a voyage with me that at some point we thought we'd never see. So many laughs, so many tears...for so many years," wrote Lady Gaga.
"And then...friendship. I love you gurl. Happy Birthday from bottom of our broken and healed hearts, you're a fighter, through every storm @arianagrande," caption of the 34-year-old singer further read.
Grande and Lady Gaga have been close friends for years and the duo has recently collaborated for a new peppy music track 'Rain on Me.'
