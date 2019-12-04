You have 'No Time to Die' as makers release posters of 25th James Bond film ahead of trailer release

Washington D.C.: For long fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of Daniel Craig in the 25th James Bond film - 'No Time To Die'. However, their wait is now over as the makers unveiled a string of posters a day before the film's trailer is set to be out.

On Tuesday, the official Bond handle on Instagram put out the posters featuring every single member of the ensemble cast on each one of them.

Craig is seen sporting the iconic spy look as he is seen posing with a revolver on his hand while what seems to be a talkie case, is tied to his thigh.