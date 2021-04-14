'You don't want to scare them off': Justin Bieber terms first year of marriage to Hailey Baldwin as 'really tough'

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber opened up about the ups and downs of his marriage, in a recent interview.

According to People magazine, the 27-year-old pop star, who graced the cover of GQ's May issue, recounted low points in his life that were caused by his own personal struggles and how his wife, Hailey Baldwin, helped him out of during those dark moments.

Describing himself to the outlet as someone who was always "compelled" to get married, Bieber said, "I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing." As for babies for himself and Baldwin, the 'Love Yourself' crooner said, "Not this second, but we will eventually." However, Bieber went on to share how his own personal demons caused a strain in his marriage to the love of his life.