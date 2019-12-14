Xander Cage 4: Deepika Padukone to re-join Vin Diesel for sequel?

Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut 'xXx: return of Xander Cage' was quite a hit among fans in 2017. Starring opposite Vin Diesel, the actress was praised by the critics for her role.
Dropping a hint for the sequel starring Deepika, Vin has once again made us curious if the actress will star in another Hollywood project.
Vin shared a fan art poster of his character as Xander Cage on social media and dropped hint of another sequel to the xXx franchise. One thing that caught our eyes was Deepika's name in the caption.
It said "Appreciate the creativity...How ironic that I had a Xander Cage meeting. Each Franchise has their respective beautiful Family. Blessed. #RubyRose #ninadobrev #deepikapadukone #Liveforthis #XanderCage4"
Earlier this year on January 20, Diesel shared a picture of himself alongside Deepika, who played Serena Unger the 2017 installation, captioning "Heading into a xXx meeting this weekend... Who would you like to see added to the xXx League?"
Meanwhile, the director of the movie D J Caruso also confirmed the news few days back, so fans will definitely see Deepika sharing screen with Hollywood's top actors once again.
Back in India, the actress has an upcoming movie 'Chhapaak' helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie which also stars Vikrant Massey will release on January 10, 2020.
Besides, Deepika will also be seen playing former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in Kabir Khan's '83 starring Ranveer Singh. The movie has been slated to release on April 10, 2020.
