Xander Cage 4: Deepika Padukone to re-join Vin Diesel for sequel?

Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut 'xXx: return of Xander Cage' was quite a hit among fans in 2017. Starring opposite Vin Diesel, the actress was praised by the critics for her role.

Dropping a hint for the sequel starring Deepika, Vin has once again made us curious if the actress will star in another Hollywood project.

Vin shared a fan art poster of his character as Xander Cage on social media and dropped hint of another sequel to the xXx franchise. One thing that caught our eyes was Deepika's name in the caption.