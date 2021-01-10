World's richest man Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes tests positive for COVID-19

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's girlfriend and singer Grimes on Sunday revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old wrote, "Finally got Covid but weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream 2021."

Last week, Grimes released the Rave Edition of her 2020 album 'Miss Anthropocene'. The original album topped Billboard's Top Dance/ Electronic Albums chart in March and peaked at No 4 on Billboard's Alternative Albums chart.

For the uninitiated, the Canadian artist has been with Elon Musk since 2018. Their son, X Æ A-12, was born in May 2020. Explaining the meaning of her baby's name, Grimes had said, "X stands for "the unknown variable; Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence); A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent." "A-12 (Archangel 12), the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever," added Musk.

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person:

On Thursday, Elon Musk became the richest person in the world, surpassing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who had held the title since 2017. According to a report, the net worth of Musk is more than USD 185 billion, up from USD 27 billion in early 2020. Thursday's increase in Tesla's share price pushed Musk past Jeff Bezos, whose current net worth is about USD 184 billion.

Musk's wealth surge over the past year marks the fastest rise to the top of the rich list in history, said a report. Musk started 2020 with his worth about USD 27 billion and was barely in the top 50 richest people. Tesla's shares were recently trading at about USD 790, up more than 4 per cent in trading on Thursday. The company's market value has grown to USD 737.6 billion. Tesla's rocketing share price which has increased more than nine-fold over the past year along with his generous pay package has added more than USD 150 billion to his net worth.