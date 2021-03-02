'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot announces third pregnancy with unseen family picture

Gal’s ‘Justice League’ co-star and onscreen ‘Aquaman’ Jason Momoa commented on the post, “congratulations mama.”

Gadot married Israeli real estate developer Varsano in 2008. Her daughters were born in 2011 and 2017 respectively.

Gal was last seen in 'Wonder Woman 1984', which is a sequel to the Patty Jenkins-directed 2017 hit 'Wonder Woman'.

The adventurous dramatic flick hit the Indian theatres on December 24, 2020. Produced by Jenkins, Gadot, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Charles Roves and Stephen Jones, the film stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright, in addition to Gadot.

On work front, she will next be seen in 'Death on the Nile'. Director Kenneth Branagh is returns with a new Agatha Christie adaptation, after the commercially successful and star-studded 2017 release, 'Murder On The Orient Express'.

The plot of the film follows Poirot getting involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad while on vacation in Egypt. The film also casts Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand, along with Indian actor Ali Fazal.

Besides that she also has 'Red Notice', which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. The film is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

She is also set to reunite with director Patty Jenkins for a historical drama based on the life of famous Egyptian queen Cleopatra.