Hollywood actor Gal Gadot, widely known for playing the lead role in 'Wonder Woman' franchise, welcomed her third child with husband Jaron Varsano.

The actress who resumed work postpartum shared an empowering picture of herself pumping breast milk as she got ready backstage for professional commitments.

She captioned the picture as, “Just me, backstage, being a mom.”

Gal and Jaron were blessed with a baby girl in June and they took to Instagram to share the happy news. Gadot posted an adorable family picture on the photo-sharing application, which features the actor with her husband and their daughters in a bed together. The actor also revealed her little one's name in the caption.

The photo features Gadot and Varsano, along with their two older daughters, Alma Versano, and Maya Varsano. Alma can be seen cradling the newborn, Daniella.

She wrote, "My sweet family. I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health. GG."

Varsano also shared the baby news on his Instagram account on Tuesday. "And now we are [five] So happy and grateful," he wrote. "My dear wife is a lioness!! So thankful and humbled by your powers."

Gadot and Varsano tied the knot in 2008.

Gadot was last seen in 'Wonder Woman 1984' and Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' cut. She will next feature in the Netflix film 'Red Notice'. Gadot will star in the movie with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

She also has 'Irena Sendler', 'Cleopatra' and 'Wonder Woman 3' in the pipeline.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 11:08 AM IST