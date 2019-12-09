Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Gal Gadot returns as Diana in action packed sequel

“We didn’t put Steve Trevor in this movie just because we wanted to put Steve Trevor in this movie. A eureka moment came and it couldn’t be told without Chris Pine playing Steve Trevor. I promise you, it’s not a gimmick,” Patty Jenkins said.

“Because this movie is set in the ’80s, we set out to make a grand, epic experience like they made in the ’80s. We did so much for real. Real wirework. Real locations. … what you’re going to see today, that’s real people doing those stunts on real locations,” Patty told the crowd.

Then, Gal Gadot began to explain where Diana stands after losing a lot including her love. She’s quite lonely. She lost all of her friends over the years, and she’s doing what she needs to do, she’s helping mankind and saving them, until something crazy is about to happen to her,” she told the crowd.

Wonder Woman 1984 releases on June 5, 2020