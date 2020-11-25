'Wonder Woman 1984' to release in India on this date; will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

In an unprecedented move, Warner Bros has decided to release its superhero tentpole "Wonder Woman 1984" on Christmas 2020.

The much-awaited movie, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the lead, will debut in theatres across India on December 25. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

"As we navigate these unprecedented times, we've had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans," Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, which includes Warner Bros. Pictures, said.

"This is an amazing film that really comes to life on the big screen and, working with our partners in the exhibition community, we will provide that option to consumers in the US where theatres are open. We realise that a lot of consumers can't go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see 'Wonder Woman 1984' via our HBO Max platform," she added.

The DC film was originally scheduled to open on June 5 but was postponed to August 14 and later to December due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It reunites Gadot with Jenkins and co-star Chris Pine after their successful outing with 2017's "Wonder Woman". With the new film, actors Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are joining the franchise as Barbara Minerva aka Cheetah and Max Lord respectively.

Gadot said it was not "easy decision" for them but they are excited about the film finally seeing the light of the day.

"We've all waited a long time for this one to come. I can't tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all our worlds.

"We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it'll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. 'Wonder Woman 1984' is a special one for me and I can only hope it'll be as special to you too," the Hollywood star said.