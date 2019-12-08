'Wonder Woman 1984' Teaser: Gal Gadot is back as Diana to save the world

While fans are eagerly waiting to see Gal Gadot in the highly-anticipated sequel 'Wonder Woman 1984', the makers decided to unveil the first teaser of the upcoming flick to add on excitement ahead of the trailer.
Gal took to Instagram to share the first clip and wrote, “The first teaser is out! Stay tuned for the full trailer tomorrow!! Here we go...!!!”
The clip shows Diana reprise her superhero avatar as Wonder Woman as she rides on lightning, fighting for the good against evil.
Earlier in June, Gadot had shared the first look poster of the film, which featured her as the fierce Amazon warrior, decked up in golden body armour.
'Wonder Woman 1984' is a sequel to 2017's hit film 'Wonder Woman'.
'Wonder Woman' was one of 2017's biggest success stories that received rave reviews from audiences and critics and became the highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman.
The sequel reunites Gadot with director Patty Jenkins. Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig have joined the franchise in the follow-up.
The upcoming film will follow Wonder Woman in the 1980s, where she will face Diana's iconic adversary, Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).
'Wonder Woman 1984' is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 5, 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)