Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot stayed strong despite several 'spine injuries' during shoot

Los Angeles: Gal Gadot says "Wonder Woman 1984" was physically more grueling for her than its 2017 predecessor and she suffered many spine injuries during the making of the film.

Gadot is back as the titular superhero with the new film that is set in the 80s, taking a time leap of over 60 years.

Patty Jenkins is also back as the director for "Wonder Woman 1984" and so is Chris Pine, who reprises his role of Steve Trevor.

Speaking at the Comic Con Experience in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Gadot said she has forged a close bond with Jenkins, as per The Hollywood Reporter.