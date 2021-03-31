Woman armed with knife tries to get into rapper Drake's property in Canada

A lady armed with a knife attempted to get onto Drake's estate in Canada while the rapper was home on Tuesday, as per cops and sources.

Page Six detailed that the female gatecrasher confronted the security outside the singer's palatial Toronto mansion's door. She reportedly hit one watchman with a pipe at around 4:50 pm prior to being arrested.

The Canadian rapper was inside the huge 50,000-square-foot home at that point, a source revealed to Page Six.

"A female adult that was carrying a knife has been arrested," a Toronto Police Department source revealed to The Sun.