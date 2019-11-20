With net worth of Rs 2,800 cr, Jennifer Lopez is not your 'Jenny from the block'

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has carved her niche in Hollywood from being just a Latina to now having a net worth of a whopping $400 million (Rs 2800 crore), as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

The Hustlers actress recently revealed that she didn't charge any fee for the film, however she does rake in $40 million per year, courtesy her expanded career.

Lopez was a part of the judging panel on American Idol for which she was paid $12 million per year.

Jennifer Lopez got her big break in the titular role of the Selena biopic in 1997, and made up to being an A-List music and Hollywood career ever since. She sold more than 80 million records worldwide, including 40 million albums.

The ‘On the Floor’ singer married thrice, and is currently engaged to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. Earlier this year, the couple bought a £5million Malibu beach house. The crib features a hot tub on a private balcony that overlooks the ocean, and also has a steam shower and huge screen room.

As of now, JLo is filming romantic comedy Marry Me, co-starring Owen Wilson.