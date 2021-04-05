Will there be a 'Schitt's Creek' movie? Here's what Sarah Levy has to say

Could the popular sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' hit the big screen? Actor Sarah Levy, who played the role of cafe owner Twyla, is open to the idea of a feature-length follow-up to the series.

As per People magazine, Sarah Levy spoke to Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, hosts of PEOPLE, EW and TNT's Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-show, ahead of the Sunday ceremony's telecast.

"I keep hearing about a movie. This remains to be seen, but I'm here for it if that's the case," she said, speaking about a potential movie follow-up to the iconic sitcom.

The 34-year-old actor starred in 'Schitt's Creek' alongside her father Eugene Levy and brother Dan Levy, who co-created the series. The sitcom was up for five SAG Awards on Sunday, including outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, leaving it tied with Netflix's hit drama series 'The Crown' for the most nods.

Both Dan and Eugene were nominated in the outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series category, and their costars Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara were both up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.