Will Smith's wife reveals actor made 'insensitive' comments about daughter's periods

Jada Pinkett Smith, on her show, ‘Red Table Talk’ was discussing about Rapper T.I.’s insensitive comments on his daughter’s virginity. Jada revealed that her husband Will Smith has made ‘the craziest’ comments about menstruation.

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith are undoubtedly the coolest parents ever. Not just that, the two have often spoken about values and how they lead by being best examples for their kids. Will Smith may be internet’s favourite dad, however, Jada’s recent revelation has shocked the internet.

Jada Pinkett Smith was speaking on her show on Monday when she brought up the topic of daughters and revealed that Will has made some really crazy comments about menstruation. This revelation came up while Jada was discussing Rapper T.I.’s insensitive comments about his 19-year-old daughter.

Jada said that her husband Will Smith has at times ‘gone too far’ while talking about Willow’s periods.

She said, "I understood that because I’m in this house with Will and he be saying the craziest stuff. He don’t understand the level. And thank God he has me and he’s got Willow...we educate that joker before he leaves this house. You know what I mean? He’s one of those that likes to tell stories and sometimes goes too far."

Jada further revealed that daughter Willow has often educated Will for the insensitive comments he’s made.

"Willow has gone at her dad several times for very insensitive comments, whether it’s around menstruation or, you know, “You must be PMS-ing,” and she’s like, “That right there, we not gon’ do that.” Every day, it’s a work in progress," she revealed.

Will Smith's wife revelation comes after rapper T.I 'joked' that he takes 19-year-old daughter Deyjah to the gynecologist every year to make sure her hymen is still intact and that she’s still a virgin.