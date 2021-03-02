Will Smith says he will 'consider' running for President in future

Hollywood star Will Smith sees himself running for American President some day. Speaking to filmmaker Jon Favreau for a podcast, the actor spoke about many things including his dream of running for POTUS in the future.

"I think for now I'll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I'll consider that at some point down the line," he was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, as saying on Pod Save America.

The 52-year-old actor explained that even if he does not join politics, he wants to be able to do something meaningful for society.

"I absolutely have an opinion, I'm optimistic, I'm hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena," he said.